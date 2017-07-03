Cat hurt in shooting gets wheelchair

WHITE EARTH, Minn. (WFLA) — A cat who was shot earlier this year is now getting around on her own again.

Bebe the cat received a new wheelchair recently, thanks to donations made to the shelter that rescued her.

Cats Cradle Shelter found Bebe near White Earth, Minnesota back in April. They say she was dragging her back legs from paralysis.

The shelter says they can make adjustments so Bebe’s feet don’t drag, but they’re trying to motivate her and help her build strength in her back legs.

Animal Stories

