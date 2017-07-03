Drive honor military, wrap up series with Lexington Tuesday

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–The Greenville Drive honored the military during the 4th of July weekend.

A Military Appreciation Day was held Sunday afternoon before their game against Lexington.

The pre-game festivities included a parachute jump by former US Army Special Forces veterans who live in the Greenville area. There was also a fly over with vintage planes.

The Drive were beating Lexington 4-2 in the 4th inning, but the Legends exploded for 6 runs in the 5th with a final score 8-4.

The Greenville Drive wrap up the series against Lexington Monday with a game at 7:05 at Fluor Field. They head to Georgia to play the Rome Braves Tuesday.