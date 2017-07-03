FATZ Cafe giving away free food to veterans on July 4th

By Published:

Greenville, S.C.(WSPA)- Fatz Southern Kitchen will be giving back to all veterans and active members this July 4.

Fatz Cafe will be serving a free Calabash Chicken Plate with fries and Vidalia onion coleslaw to active military and veterans this Tuesday, July 4th in each of its 45 locations across the Southeast.

The offer is good from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. for dine in customers.

“We can never thank them enough, but we can try. Giving them a hot, Southern meal on us is just Fatz’s way of acknowledging their tremendous sacrifice,” said Zac Painter, vice president of marketing.

