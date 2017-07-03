Fireworks, July 4th celebrations planned Monday and Tuesday

There are several Independence Day celebrations Monday and Tuesday.

MONDAY

ClemsonFest 2017:

Monday, July 3 at 5 PM – 10 PM

Clemson Y Beach

275 YMCA Circle, Clemson

$5 on Foot, $10 Per Car

Features music by the Carolina Coast Band and a fireworks display at 9:30pm.

2017 Slater-Marietta Moon Boom

Bates Bridge Rd

Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Hours: 7pm-10pm

There will be food, music, and Fireworks.

Laurens Riverfront Freedom Festival

Features fireworks and music

Travelers Rest Speedway

Gates open at 4 with drivers meeting at 6 and racing starting at 7.

Features Fireworks

Tickets for the stands are $15 and pits are $25.

Proceeds benefit the family of fallen Greenville Police Officer Allen Jacobs

TUESDAY

Greenville:

Red, White and Blue

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Features a full evening of entertainment, including live music on two stages, a Kid’s Area and a variety of popular food and beverage vendors. The fireworks show will begin at 9:45 p.m. and the best viewing will be on Main Street from Court Street to Falls Park Drive.

Spartanburg:

Red, White and Boom

Barnet Park in Downtown Spartanburg

Gates open at 5:00. General admission is $5. Kids 6 & under FREE! Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Fireworks at dark

http://www.cityofspartanburg.org/red-white-and-boom

Easley:

3-11pm at Market Square with carnival rides, food, music and fireworks

Inman:

Holly Springs Fire District

3301 Highway 357, Inman, South Carolina 29349

11am-10pm

Annual block party and fireworks show

Liberty:

Love My Liberty Independence Day Celebration

6-10pm at 251 N Hillcrest St, Liberty, SC 29657

Third annual Love My Liberty event featuring live music by the Carolina Highway Band, Emma KAPP Children’s Bike Parade, free hot dogs and giveaways & more!

Mountain Rest:

Hillbilly Day

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 125 Verner Mill Rd

The 58th annual Hillbilly Day will take place on July 4th, from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM rain or shine. There’s free admission and parking.

Come on over for bluegrass bands under a shady 5000 sq ft pavilion, arts & crafts, hickory-smoked BBQ, greased pig chase, quilt raffle, horse-drawn wagon, sno-cones, costume contests, clogging contests, children’s games, and more! Hillbilly Day was founded in 1959 and is a celebration of Appalachian mountain culture and crafts.

Bring lawn chair.

Seneca:

4th of July Celebration at Gignilliat Field.

6pm with music then Fireworks at sunset

Pickens:

Music starts at 7pm, Fireworks at 10pm in downtown Pickens

Hendersonville:

4th of July Events at the Historic Courthouse

Music starts at 7:00 p.m.and fireworks at dark

Columbus:

Fabulous Fourth Festival

10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The fireworks display will conclude the festival.