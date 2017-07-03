Fireworks, July 4th celebrations planned Monday and Tuesday

There are several Independence Day celebrations Monday and Tuesday.
MONDAY
ClemsonFest 2017:
Monday, July 3 at 5 PM – 10 PM
Clemson Y Beach
275 YMCA Circle, Clemson
$5 on Foot, $10 Per Car
Features music by the Carolina Coast Band and a fireworks display at 9:30pm.
2017 Slater-Marietta Moon Boom
Bates Bridge Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Hours: 7pm-10pm
There will be food, music, and Fireworks.
Laurens Riverfront Freedom Festival
Features fireworks and music
Travelers Rest Speedway
Gates open at 4 with drivers meeting at 6 and racing starting at 7.
Features Fireworks
Tickets for the stands are $15 and pits are $25.
Proceeds benefit the family of fallen Greenville Police Officer Allen Jacobs
TUESDAY
Greenville:
Red, White and Blue
5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Features a full evening of entertainment, including live music on two stages, a Kid’s Area and a variety of popular food and beverage vendors. The fireworks show will begin at 9:45 p.m. and the best viewing will be on Main Street from Court Street to Falls Park Drive.
Spartanburg:
Red, White and Boom
Barnet Park in Downtown Spartanburg
Gates open at 5:00. General admission is $5. Kids 6 & under FREE! Tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Fireworks at dark
http://www.cityofspartanburg.org/red-white-and-boom
Easley:
3-11pm at Market Square with carnival rides, food, music and fireworks
Inman:
Holly Springs Fire District
3301 Highway 357, Inman, South Carolina 29349
11am-10pm
Annual block party and fireworks show
Liberty:
Love My Liberty Independence Day Celebration
6-10pm at 251 N Hillcrest St, Liberty, SC 29657
Third annual Love My Liberty event featuring live music by the Carolina Highway Band, Emma KAPP Children’s Bike Parade, free hot dogs and giveaways & more!
Mountain Rest:
Hillbilly Day
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 125 Verner Mill Rd
The 58th annual Hillbilly Day will take place on July 4th, from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM rain or shine. There’s free admission and parking.
Come on over for bluegrass bands under a shady 5000 sq ft pavilion, arts & crafts, hickory-smoked BBQ, greased pig chase, quilt raffle, horse-drawn wagon, sno-cones, costume contests, clogging contests, children’s games, and more! Hillbilly Day was founded in 1959 and is a celebration of Appalachian mountain culture and crafts.
Bring lawn chair.
Seneca:
4th of July Celebration at Gignilliat Field.
6pm with music then Fireworks at sunset
Pickens:
Music starts at 7pm, Fireworks at 10pm in downtown Pickens
Hendersonville:
4th of July Events at the Historic Courthouse
Music starts at 7:00 p.m.and fireworks at dark
Columbus:
Fabulous Fourth Festival
10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The fireworks display will conclude the festival.