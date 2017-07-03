Greenville Police Most Wanted list

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department has started a “Most Wanted” list, according to their Facebook page.

They will release the list to the Facebook page every Monday.

WANTED

Keva Diquese Jones – Contempt of Court for removing ankle monitor, original charge trafficking cocaine

Rasheed O’Neal – Malicious damage $2000 – $10,000

Isom Crisp Grand – Larceny $2,000 – $10,000

Trayvis Strickland – Domestic violence and failure to pay child support

William Junior Clark – Domestic Violence and violation of probation.

If you have any information on the people on the list, you should contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (or 864-232-7463.)#gvlpd #crimestoppers