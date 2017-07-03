Help find missing child in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing child.

Deputies say 11-year-old Trandon “Tink” McWatters was reported missing in Joanna at about 4:10 p.m. on Monday.

He was last seen at his home on Pickens Street around noon, deputies say.

Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Bloodhound Unit are actively searching.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of McWatters, you should contact the sheriff’s office.

More stories you may like on 7News

Fourth of July fireworks a concern for veterans with PTSD Fireworks are considered an essential for the July 4th holiday, whether it’s going to watch a show or setting off your own. But for veterans…

$500 reward for missing man David Oakley from Anderson Oakley was last seen leaving from a residence off Concord Rd. in the City of Anderson, SC at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 31 in the vehicl…

Greenville Police Most Wanted list Greenville Police Department has started a “Most Wanted” list, according to their Facebook page.

FATZ Cafe giving away free food to veterans on July 4th Fatz Cafe will be serving a free Calabash Chicken Plate with fries and Vidalia onion coleslaw to active military and veterans this Tuesday, …