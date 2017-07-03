Help find missing child in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing child.

Deputies say 11-year-old Trandon “Tink” McWatters was reported missing in Joanna at about 4:10 p.m. on Monday.

He was last seen at his home on Pickens Street around noon, deputies say.

Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Bloodhound Unit are actively searching.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of McWatters, you should contact the sheriff’s office.

