$500 reward for missing man David Oakley from Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find David Wayne Oakley, 37.

Deputies say he was reported missing by his family on June 4, 2017.

Oakley was last seen leaving from a residence off Concord Rd. in the City of Anderson, SC at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 31 in the vehicle pictured, according to deputies.

They say the vehicle was located, abandoned on Interstate 85 North near mile marker 30 early the next morning.

Deputies say a search of the area turned up no clues.

Oakley is 6’1″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

They say he was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a T-shirt.

He has not been heard from or seen since his disappearance, according to the report.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of David Oakley, please call Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC [(888) 274-6372].

IF THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE LEADS TO THE LOCATION OF MR. OAKLEY, YOU MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A $500.00 CASH REWARD.