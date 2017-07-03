Help find person of interest in sex assault in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Special Victims Unit of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person of interest in a sexual assault incident from last month.

Deputies say the man is Clayton Joseph Tabor, 20.

He is 5’05” in height

160 pounds in weight

brown hair and eyes.

Deputies say Tabor is homeless and very transient, and all previous attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Jonathan Kent at (864) 503-4505 or email him at jkent@spartanburgcounty.org.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Investigator Kent or Crime Stoppers, and if their information leads to his location, they will be eligible for a cash reward.