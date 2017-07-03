Help find person of interest in sex assault in Spartanburg Co.

By Published:
Clayton Joseph Tabor
Clayton Joseph Tabor

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Special Victims Unit of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person of interest in a sexual assault incident from last month.

Deputies say the man is Clayton Joseph Tabor, 20.

He is 5’05” in height
160 pounds in weight
brown hair and eyes.

Deputies say Tabor is homeless and very transient, and all previous attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Jonathan Kent at (864) 503-4505 or email him at jkent@spartanburgcounty.org.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Investigator Kent or Crime Stoppers, and if their information leads to his location, they will be eligible for a cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s