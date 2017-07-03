Help ID man who police say punched manager at Home Depot in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man who they say was involved in the assault of a manager at Home Depot.

The incident happened at the Home Depot on Wade Hampton Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 1st.

According to police, the manager approached the man after his Golden Retriever was found in the employee break room.

The manager asked the man to keep hold of the dog’s leash so it wouldn’t wander the store.

The man responded angrily but walked away, police say.

They say the dog came back to the manager about ten minutes later with the man following not too far behind.

The man then shouted at the manager with foul language, threw merchandise at him, and punched him on the left side of his face, police say.

He is described as an older white man, between 50 and 65 years of age, with a heavy smell of alcohol.

He was seen driving an early 2000’s model, dark-colored Cadillac Escalade.

If you have any information regarding this man’s identification or whereabouts, you are asked to email tellis@cityofgreer.com or call (864) 877-7906.

More stories you may like on 7News

Fourth of July fireworks a concern for veterans with PTSD Fireworks are considered an essential for the July 4th holiday, whether it’s going to watch a show or setting off your own. But for veterans…

$500 reward for missing man David Oakley from Anderson Oakley was last seen leaving from a residence off Concord Rd. in the City of Anderson, SC at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 31 in the vehicl…

Greenville Police Most Wanted list Greenville Police Department has started a “Most Wanted” list, according to their Facebook page.

FATZ Cafe giving away free food to veterans on July 4th Fatz Cafe will be serving a free Calabash Chicken Plate with fries and Vidalia onion coleslaw to active military and veterans this Tuesday, …