Help ID man who police say punched manager at Home Depot in Greer

By Published:

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man who they say was involved in the assault of a manager at Home Depot.

The incident happened at the Home Depot on Wade Hampton Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 1st.

According to police, the manager approached the man after his Golden Retriever was found in the employee break room.

The manager asked the man to keep hold of the dog’s leash so it wouldn’t wander the store.

The man responded angrily but walked away, police say.

They say the dog came back to the manager about ten minutes later with the man following not too far behind.

The man then shouted at the manager with foul language, threw merchandise at him, and punched him on the left side of his face, police say.

He is described as an older white man, between 50 and 65 years of age, with a heavy smell of alcohol.

He was seen driving an early 2000’s model, dark-colored Cadillac Escalade.

If you have any information regarding this man’s identification or whereabouts, you are asked to email tellis@cityofgreer.com or call (864) 877-7906.

