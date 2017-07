SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A man has died nearly 2 weeks after a motorcycle and two cars crashed at a busy Spartanburg intersection.

The wreck happened around 5 p.m. June 20 at South Pine Street and Country Club Road.

James Curtis Cook, 25, of Pacolet died Sunday around 3:45 p.m. at Spartanburg Regional, according to the Spartanburg Co. Coroner, Rusty Clevenger.

They say a cause of death will be released once organ procurement is finalized and they can examine him.