Man ID’d in fatal crash on Poinsett Hwy

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County County Coroner released the name of the man on Monday morning who died after a crash over the weekend on Poinsett Highway.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says Larry Gene Banks, Junior, 50, died in the accident.

The coroner and SC Highway Patrol troopers were called to 2109 Poinsett Highway at 4:53 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say Banks was traveling west in a 2007 Ford SUV when he ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and ran into a creek.

The coroner says no one witnessed the accident, but another driver spotted the crashed SUV and called authorities. Banks died from injuries he received in the crash to his head and neck.

The time of the accident and the death are listed as pending in the coroner’s office report on Monday.