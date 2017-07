Spartanburg roads get facelift in August - 19 roads in the city of Spartanburg will soon get repaved. The majority of these roads have not been resurfaced since 1996.

‘Through Our Eyes’ project creates hope, awareness for homeless - The "Through Our Eyes" project was started last May to show others what life is like through the eyes of the homeless.

SCDNR courtesy boat inspections for Independence Day - The Fourth of July weekend is the year's busiest weekend on state waters

Teen suffers cuts on leg after SC shark bite - A teenager says she was bitten by a shark last month at Hilton Head Island.

Drive honor military, wrap up series with Lexington Tuesday - A Military Appreciation Day was held Sunday afternoon before their game against Lexington.

Remembering food safety on the Fourth of July - Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) — July Fourth is only a day away and there are so many ways to celebrate. Some families make it a tradition to go o…

Fireworks safety tips, reminders for July 4th - Fireworks are synonymous with July 4th. Before you set off the sparklers and Roman Candles, safety officials want to offer some last minute …