Remembering food safety on the Fourth of July

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) — July Fourth is only a day away and there are so many ways to celebrate. Some families make it a tradition to go on vacation, there are firework celebrations, and of course, the cookouts and barbecues.

So if you are planning to grill out this holiday season, or anytime this summer, it’s important to remember some food safety tips.

Harmful bacteria can multiply when exposed to hot temperatures outside. In order to stay safe, always remember to: prepare you food properly, be sure it’s kept in the right temperature, don’t cross-contaminate your cooking area by handling raw food in the same area as cooked food, and always wash your hands.

The Department of Agriculture also encourages using a thermometer to check and make sure your food is cooked to the correct temperature. Experts say to never rely on smell to check if your food is cooked properly.

Once you’re finished with all the cooking, be sure to get rid of any food that has been sitting out for more than two hours.

These tips are to make sure that you enjoy your holiday cookout and avoid any food related illness.