SCDNR courtesy boat inspections for Independence Day

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The Fourth of July weekend is the year’s busiest weekend on state waters, and officers want to do everything possible to keep boaters out of harm’s way.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division is doing courtesy boat inspections at certain public boat landings around the state.

SCDNR officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

Dates and locations are as follows:

July 3

Laurens County: Lake Greenwood – Riverfork Public Landing, 10 a.m. to noon

McCormick County: Lake Thurmond – Scotts Ferry, 10 a.m. to noon

July 4

Anderson County: Lake Hartwell – River Forks Boat Ramp, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Clarendon County: Lake Marion – Alex Harvin Landing, 10 a.m. to noon

Greenwood County: Greenwood State Park- Lake Greenwood, 10 a.m. to noon

Lexington County: Lake Murray – Lake Murray Dam, 10 a.m. to noon

Marion County: Little Pee Dee – Galivants Ferry Landing, 10 a.m. to noon

Newberry County: Billy Dreher Island (tournament ramp), 10 a.m. to noon

Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen – main ramp, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water. Additional inspections will also be hosted later in July.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431. For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR Boating Safety Office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit http://www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html.