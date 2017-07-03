Shots fired at Charleston mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police are looking for two men involved in a shooting at Northwoods Mall.
Police say the men opened fire just before 5:30 p.m. Monday night after an argument in a store. Witnesses tell News 2 that some of the bullets shattered glass.
Shoppers were told to leave the building. Dozens of police officers responded to the scene. At one point, a helicopter was seen circling above the mall.
As of 6:30 p.m., officers were still going store-to-store to clear the area.
This is a developing story.
More stories you may like on 7News
Fourth of July fireworks a concern for veterans with PTSD
Fireworks are considered an essential for the July 4th holiday, whether it’s going to watch a show or setting off your own. But for veterans…
$500 reward for missing man David Oakley from Anderson
Oakley was last seen leaving from a residence off Concord Rd. in the City of Anderson, SC at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 31 in the vehicl…
Greenville Police Most Wanted list
Greenville Police Department has started a “Most Wanted” list, according to their Facebook page.
Help find person of interest in sex assault in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies say the man is Clayton Joseph Tabor, 20.
FATZ Cafe giving away free food to veterans on July 4th
Fatz Cafe will be serving a free Calabash Chicken Plate with fries and Vidalia onion coleslaw to active military and veterans this Tuesday, …