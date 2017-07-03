Spartanburg Co. man killed after falling on hiking trail

By Published: Updated:

MOUNTAIN REST, SC (WSPA)–A Spartanburg County man has died after a fall on a trail in Oconee County.

According to a release from the Oconee County Coroner’s office, the 39 year old was hiking Sunday along the Chattooga River Trail. That’s located near Burrell’s Ford Road at Mountain Rest.

Dispatchers got the first 911 call at 11pm. According to the coroner, the incident is believed to have happened around 10pm, when the hiker fell about 15 feet off a ledge. Recent rain had made the ground slick.

The victim was with a friend and they were planning to meet with a group and camp overnight.

The friend had gone to the car and the victim had left the camp site alone. That’s when he was later found below the ledge.

An autopsy is planned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s