Spartanburg Co. man killed after falling on hiking trail

MOUNTAIN REST, SC (WSPA)–A Spartanburg County man has died after a fall on a trail in Oconee County.

According to a release from the Oconee County Coroner’s office, the 39 year old was hiking Sunday along the Chattooga River Trail. That’s located near Burrell’s Ford Road at Mountain Rest.

Dispatchers got the first 911 call at 11pm. According to the coroner, the incident is believed to have happened around 10pm, when the hiker fell about 15 feet off a ledge. Recent rain had made the ground slick.

The victim was with a friend and they were planning to meet with a group and camp overnight.

The friend had gone to the car and the victim had left the camp site alone. That’s when he was later found below the ledge.

An autopsy is planned.