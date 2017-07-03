‘Through Our Eyes’ project creates hope, awareness for homeless

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A project aimed at helping the homeless population in the Upstate is back for another eye-opening experience.

The “Through Our Eyes” project was started last May to show others what life is like through the eyes of the homeless.

As part of the project, volunteers gave out 100 disposable cameras to homeless people.

Their photos gave the public a glimpse a life through their eyes and made the public stop and pay attention to a way of life that is sometimes ignored.

The sobering images were then put on display for a month-long gallery at the Chapman Cultural Center.

In all, more than 860 photos were taken.

Judges narrowed those down to 20 top finalists that were put on display for the public to view and vote for their favorites.

It started with homeless people and then organizers gave cameras to fourth graders at Hendrix Elementary School to see through their eyes.

On Monday, another 100 cameras will be given out at the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen and Miracle Hill Rescue Mission.

Jason Williamson started the project and told 7News the message is getting through to people.

“We wanted to give these photographers an opportunity to show us their life on the streets of Spartanburg, show us where they went to eat, where they slept, and what mattered most to them,” Williamson said.

The top 20 photos will be on display in August and the public will vote on their favorites using spare change.

At the end of the month, the proceeds will be donated to local ministries that help the homeless.

The top three winning photographers will get prizes personalized to their needs.

For more information on the project and to view some of the photos, click here.