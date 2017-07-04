10 Patriotic Movies For Your 4th of July

With Fourth of July right around the corner, most people are preparing for a weekend of patriotic activities!

Whether you need a relaxing night before the Fourth of July festivities, a movie to play on an outdoor screen, or just want to reminisce on some of your favorite patriotic films, these movies will not disappoint!

Act of Valor (2012) – Featuring a cast of real Navy Seals, this movie depicts an elite team of SEALs that go on an undercover mission to bring back a kidnapped CIA agent.

American Sniper (2014) – Starring Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller, Chris Kyle (Cooper) saves countless lives as a sniper, but struggles to adjust to his life away from the war.

Armageddon (1998) – A team of misfit deep core drillers are recruited by N.A.S.A to save the planet, after discovering an asteroid is heading to Earth. Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thorton, and Ben Affleck all star in this 1998 movie.

Black Hawk Down (2001) – Tom Hartnett and Ewan McGregor appear in this 2001 film where 123 elite soldiers embark on a mission to Somalia.

Lincoln (2012) – Daniel Day-Lewis won an Oscar for his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln in this film about Lincoln and the Civil War.

Lone Survivor (2013) – This movie, based on the real life story of Marcus Luttrell and his team, features Mark Wahlberg and Taylor Kitsch as marines working to capture or kill a notorious Taliban leader.

National Treasure (2004) – Treasure hunter and historian Ben Gates (played by Nicolas Cage) races to find a mysterious hidden treasure before his former teammates can.

Red Dawn (1984) – In this futuristic film, Jed (Patrick Swayze) and a band of teenagers join together to fight off the Soviets in World War III.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) – Tom Hanks and Matt Damon go behind enemy lines to retrieve a soldier whose brothers was killed in action, in this 1998 Best Picture.

The Patriot (2000) – Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson) is driven to lead a colonial militia after his son is murdered by a British officer.