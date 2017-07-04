3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested in Spartanburg Co. on drug trafficking and weapon charges.

Annie Marie Firebaugh, 30 of Cowpens, SC has been charged with MDP Schedule IV Drugs 1st offense, possession of weapon during violent crime, Marij/hash simple possession 1st offense, possession of firearm by violent felon, traficking meth/coc and heroin.

Steven Blair Guy, 39 of Spartanburg, SC has been charged with Family CT B/W, Possession of firearm by violent felon, Marij/hash simple possession 1st offense, possession weapon during violent crime, mdp sch IV drugs 1st offense, possession oth sch I-V 1st offense, traficking heroin/mor, traficking meth/coc and mdp nar-sch ib&c/lsd/sch II.

Jeffery Michael Swain, 29 of Greer, SC is charged with two counts burglary 2nd degree non violent, petit larceny = <$2000, traficking meth/coc base, marij/hash simple possession 1st offense, possession weapon during violent crime, mdp sch IV drugs 1st offense, poss oth sch I-V 1st offense and traficking heroin/mor.