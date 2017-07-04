Breaking down the numbers of July Fourth

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) — Happy Fourth of July! Have you ever thought about the numbers and what Americans are spending their money on this holiday?

According to wallethub.com, nearly 28% of people surveyed said they planned to buy more patriotic-themed merchandise for the Fourth of July.

Of course, Americans are also buying fireworks. Firework celebrations are happening across the country for days leading up to the holiday. More than $800 million will be spent on those fireworks, for July Fourth alone.

Food and drinks sales are another major part of the number breakdown. Wallet Hub says Independence Day is America’s Number One beer-drinking holiday. When it comes to food, 65% of people said they planned to attend a picnic. More than $7 billion dollars is spent each year on food for July Fourth. If hot dogs are your choice for picnic or cookout food, you’re not alone. Wallet Hub also says more than 150 million hot dogs will be eaten on the July the Fourth.