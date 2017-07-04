Ellis & Valentine Verbally Commit to USC

Former Lake Marion defensive lineman, Jabari Ellis, picked South Carolina over N.C. State Tuesday afternoon in Orangeburg. Ellis is currently playing for Georgia Military Junior College and plans to enroll at USC in January.

Running back Lavonte Valentine verbally committed to South Carolina later in the day on Tuesday. The speedy running back out of Florida chose the Gamecocks over other schools like Florida, Notre Dame, LSU, Louisville and Southern Cal.

With Ellis & Valentine now verbally committed to the Gamecocks, USC has 12 players in its 2018 recruiting class.