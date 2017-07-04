Home damaged by fireworks in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A woman said her home was damaged with fireworks late Monday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Oakview Dr. around 11:45 p.m.

The woman said a group of guys were lighting fireworks in the Crescent Hill apartment complex near her home.

The woman said fireworks were set on her door step when it happened the first time.

The second time she heard fireworks hit her window.

The report says her window now has a hole the size of an Airsoft BB.

She said she didn’t see the group actually light the fireworks.

Neighbors told police they didn’t see the group light the fireworks either.

