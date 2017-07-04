Luxury brand sells $30,000-a-bottle tequila

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many people across the country are raising a glass this holiday weekend, but they are probably not drinking tequila that costs $30,000 a bottle.

Clase Azul is a part of the surge in luxury tequilas hitting the market. The tequila comes in hand-sculpted, hand-painted ceramic decanters. Some bottles even have amber and 24-karat gold studding.

The founder of the company says this tequila is made for savoring, not mixing in a cocktail or downing as a shot.

Sales of high-end and “super premium” tequila have surged by 67 percent in the United States over the past decade.

