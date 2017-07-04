Wrong-way, head-on, DUI crash hurts 2 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers say a Spartanburg man was under the influence when he hurt two people in a wrong-way crash.

David Anthony Shealy, 45, is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

According to a report from the S.C. Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 221 near Miles Drive on March 31.

Troopers determined Shealy was traveling south in a pickup truck when he used the median to pass other vehicles and was in the northbound lane when he crashed head-on into a vehicle, the report states.

Two people in the vehicle that Shealy hit were seriously hurt. The driver suffered several broken bones, and a passenger had several broken bones and suffered minor brain injury, the report states.

Shealy was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Monday, July 3, according to jail records.

He remains in jail under $40,000 bond.