Man fires shot accidentally inside Walmart bathroom say police

ANDERSON (WSPA) – Anderson Police say a man won’t be charged, but will have to pay for damage after his gun fired a shot inside a restroom at Walmart.

Police were called to the Walmart on Highway 28 Bypass around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect told officers he went into a stall in the men’s bathroom, claiming he was in a hurry because “he needed to go really bad” according to the incident report.

The man says he dropped his shorts, but forgot he had a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun at his side. He says when the gun hit the floor, it fired one shot into the wall tile. The bullet left one single hole in the middle of one tile.

The Walmart manager said the store didn’t wish to prosecute the man, but did want him to pay for the damage to the wall.

The gun owner agreed to the request according to the Anderson Police incident report.