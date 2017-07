Firework sales booming for July 4th weekend - Firework sales are booming at Upstate stores as customers stock up on their favorite party favors this holiday weekend.

Wrong-way, head-on, DUI crash hurts 2 in Spartanburg Co. - Troopers say a Spartanburg man was under the influence when he hurt two people in a wrong-way crash.

Man fires shot accidentally inside Walmart bathroom say police - Anderson Police say a man won't be charged, but will have to pay for damage after his gun fired a shot inside a restroom at Walmart.

Belton teen charged in deadly wreck in Abbeville Co. - Troopers say a 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a passenger in the pickup truck he was driving died in an early morning crash.

SCDNR offering boat, safety inspections on July 4th - DNR officials will be on Upstate lakes Tuesday to offer free inspections.

Girl found dead in Dallas kidnapped over drug theft - Court records indicate that a 13-year-old girl who was found dead in a house over the weekend was kidnapped after the boyfriend of one of he…

North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile - North Korea on Tuesday claimed it successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, a potential game-changing develop…

Breaking down the numbers of July Fourth - Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) — Happy Fourth of July! Have you ever thought about the numbers and what Americans are spending their money on this…

Speed bumps slow traffic for roadside emergency crews - GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate fire department is using a new method that’s getting people to slow down when passing first respon…