SCDNR offering boat, safety inspections on July 4th

(WSPA) — Many people will spend the Fourth of July on the water, and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources wants you to have a fun and safe day.

DNR officials will be on Upstate lakes Tuesday to offer free inspections.

They’re checking to see if you have enough life vests for everyone on your boat, along with other safety equipment like lights and horns. They also want to make sure your boat is properly registered.

DNR officials say boaters will have the chance to fix the problem before getting on the water.

Officials will be at Lake Bowen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Lake Greenwood from 10 a.m. to noon and at Lake Hartwell from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.