SCDOT to replace over 130 Upstate bridges

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Changes are on the way for your commute across the Upstate. The Department of Transportation plans to widen Interstate 85 and replace more than 100 bridges.

It’s part of a statewide plan to fix South Carolina’s roads using funding from fees and a gas tax increase.

Traveling across miles of South Carolina’s roads as a truck driver, George Adams’ says it’s not hard to spot bridges that may need work.

“You can see the water damage in the concrete from here,” he said.

SCDOT’s website shows plans to replace the business 85 bridge near Hearon Circle. It’s part of a bigger plan to address more than 130 bridges across the Upstate.

“I think it’s worth it for the safety,” said Adams. “There’s no need waiting until we have a major catastrophe and then say we need to replace the bridges.”

SCDOT says the $67 million for replacing the bridges will come from the recently increased fees and upping the gas tax over the next few years.

“It’s good to see the tax payer’s money in use,” said motorist Matthew Berry. “If that’s what they’re going to use it for – to fix the roads – then I think it’s a good idea.”

In addition to replacing 132 bridges, SCDOT also says Upstate drivers will see doubled resurfacing, safety features added to 12 deadly corridors, and widening Interstate 85 from Greenville to the North Carolina state line.

“I can’t see why it took them so long to say, you know what the population has grown and we need more space,” said Adams.

More space from a 10 year plan that dot says is to reverse 30 years of neglect.

“Our current bridge replacement program began in earnest in 2013. The new funding enables us to set a higher target of replacing bridges over the next ten years. Many of structures are load-restricted and cannot be used by school buses and larger trucks,” said Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin last week.

Statewide, 465 bridges are expected to be replaced.

SCDOT’s Interactive Programmed Projects Viewer showcases a map of projects that are actively being developed.