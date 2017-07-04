Teen charged in deadly wreck in Abbeville Co.

WSPA Staff Published:

ABBEVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a passenger in the pickup truck he was driving died in an early morning crash.

Corporal Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on John Gray Road near Keowee Road.

The Belton teen and a passenger were headed east on John Gray Road when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned, Rhyne said.

The passenger was thrown from the pickup truck and died at the scene.

Troopers say neither the driver, nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.

The driver was not reportedly injured.

Rhyne said the driver has been charged with felony DUI involving death and other charges, including operating an uninsured vehicle. He was released to the custody of his parents.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s