3 people killed in downtown Savannah after shooting and chase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/WSPA) – Savannah Police say that three people are dead and four people were injured downtown in what started as a shooting and ended with a chase and crash.

News 3’s Darius Johnson was downtown when the shooting happened. He reports a white SUV pulled up at the City Market on Julian and Jefferson Streets. Someone inside the vehicle then fired several shots.

Police report that 4 people were injured, including one person who showed up at a hospital later with non-life threatening injuries.

Police pursued a vehicle they believed to be involved in the shooting, which ended in a crash on Bay Street. Officers report there were three fatal injuries.

Several streets and a portion of Bay Street were shut down while the scene was cleared. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

#SCMPDalert 3 shot in City Market. Extent of inj unk at this time. Veh pursuit w/ susp, 3 fatal inj. Persons of interest being questioned. pic.twitter.com/jfvErF5Ycc — SCMPD (@scmpd) July 5, 2017