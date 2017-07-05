Blood drives planned today in Anderson Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

(WSPA) — The American Red Cross says this is the time of year when blood donations drop.

“In South Carolina, we’ve seen about 560 fewer donations than we typically do, which is significant. We try to collect 500 units a day, so that’s a whole day right there,” said Candy Oliver, business development manager with the Red Cross.

The organization is asking people to “lend an arm.”

Blood drives will be held Wednesday at two locations in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The department is located at 305 Camson Road.

Donations can also be made to Blood Connection’s Heart of a Patriot Blood Drive through Saturday at Anderson Mall.

People can make donations at the mall  from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

