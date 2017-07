ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Co. Coroner Don McCown has identified the cause of death in the case of a homeless man found dead at an abandoned property.

The coroner says Jesse Lee Alexander, 56, died from complications of meth use.

His birthday was the day after he died.

His body was found at an abandoned building at Richmond Ave. near Shockley Ferry Rd. (US 29).

McCown says this area is a known hangout for homeless people.

This investigation is still ongoing.