Bridge behind Peace Center closed temporarily

U.S. 29 lanes near Lyman to close Monday for bridge repair - The two northbound lanes of U.S. 29 will close starting Monday from the intersection of Locust Street to the intersection of Groce Road.

Blood drives planned today in Anderson Co. - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Blood Connection will accept donations of blood on Wednesday, July 5.

Family-owned NC farm is older than Declaration of Independence - As America celebrates its 241st birthday, a family-owned farm in Wake County celebrates an anniversary that dates back even further.

‘Hunted’ reality TV stars to raise money for veterans in Upstate - It will be "hunters" versus "fugitives" on the baseball field for the first ever Mission 22 celebrity charity game.

Greenville police urge caution at traffic lights after power outage - Police are urging people to use caution after a large number of power outages in the city of Greenville.

Kim Jong Un vows North Korea’s nukes are not on negotiation table - Tuesday’s ICBM launch, confirmed by U.S. and South Korean officials, is a milestone in North Korea’s efforts to develop long-range missiles …

Officer shot and killed in patrol car in the Bronx, suspect dead - Police say a New York City police officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died.

Colombia airline considering stand-up travel - Bogota, Colombia (WSPA) — A Colombian airline is considering a different concept to make airline travel more accessible to more people. Acco…

Fourth of July exotic camel race - Bossier City, La. (WSPA) — As part of the Fourth of July celebrations that happened across the country Tuesday, one city in Louisiana put th…