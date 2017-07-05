Bridge behind Peace Center closed temporarily

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The pedestrian bridge behind the Peace Center will be closed temporarily.
Crews are painting the bridge and replacing wood decking, according to city officials.
This is the bridge between the Peace Center and RiverPlace.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The pedestrian bridge behind the Peace Center will be closed temporarily.
Crews are painting the bridge and replacing wood decking, according to city officials.
This is the bridge between the Peace Center and RiverPlace.
Advertisement
Advertisement