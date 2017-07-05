Colombia airline considering stand-up travel

Bogota, Colombia (WSPA) — A Colombian airline is considering a different concept to make airline travel more accessible to more people.

According to the Miami Herald, VivaColomiba is looking toward the future of air travel and are considering the idea of taking the seats out of planes and having people stand. Their standing room would be in a standing chair similar to a bar stool.

This idea was around in 2003, originally brought up by Airbus, but VivaColombia is bringing it up again.

The difficult part about this concept is gaining approval from officials.