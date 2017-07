A non-custodial father, accused of abducting his two-year-old daughter, is in custody.

Jerry Alfonzo Horton, 45, of Charlotte is awaiting extradiction to SC for which he has refused, according to police.

Police say the incident happened on Beech St. on July 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The suspect’s truck was found empty around 3 p.m. in Charlotte.

Horton and the child were found in the early morning hours on July 2.

He was taken into custody and the child was returned home safely.