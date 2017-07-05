Donut Boy visits Asheville Police

Tyler “Donut Boy” Carach brought donuts to the Asheville Police Department Wednesday morning.

He has delivered over 7200 donuts since August.

Tyler says he gives the donuts because it’s their favorite food.

He says he wants the officers to know that people still care.

Tyler has been Chicago, Washington D.C., Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Oregon and all across the U.S.

He started when he asked his mom if he could buy mini donuts for 4 police officers with his own money in his home town in Florida.

There are more pictures of Tyler visiting other police departments on his Facebook page

