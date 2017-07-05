Fourth of July exotic camel race

Published:
Camel racers take off down the track at exotic animal race on the Fourth of July (Photo: KSLA)

Bossier City, La. (WSPA) — As part of the Fourth of July celebrations that happened across the country Tuesday, one city in Louisiana put their own twist on a family fun event.

The Harrah’s Louisiana Downs held an exotic animal race for the entire family, featuring camels.

Jockeys mounted their camels, just like in any horse race, and took off down the track. This event has taken place several times over the last few years and it’s even held on different holidays.

Organizers said they wanted to put on a fun event that families could enjoy together.

