‘Hunted’ reality TV stars to raise money for veterans in Upstate

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The stars of CBS’ hit reality show “Hunted” will go head to head in the Upstate to raise money for veterans.

It will be “hunters” versus “fugitives” on the baseball field for the first ever Mission 22 celebrity charity game.

The reality show aired earlier this year and pitted top law enforcement and military experts against average people who were sent on the run as fugitives.

The fugitives had to evade capture by the hunters for 28 days for the chance to win $250,000.

Spartanburg native Will Muzika was one of the fugitives featured on the show along with Greenville resident Paul Rossi, who was one of the hunters.

Both of them will take the field along with Muzika’s fugitive teammate Miles Svoboda, Lee Wilson and Hilmar Scagfield who won the show and another hunter, Griff Garrison.

The game will raise money to benefit Mission 22, a charity that raises awareness to support veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress syndrome and help prevent suicide.

The game will be held at Conestee Park in Mauldin on Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids.