Man shot in Hendersonville, woman arrested

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police are investigating a shooting that happened on July 4.

Police responded to Woodcock Drive where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was was taken to Mission Hospital.

Police says the suspect, Barbara Singleton Smith of Hendersonville is charged with one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

If you have any information on the shooting call Hendersonville Police Department at (828)-697-3025 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at (828)-697-STOP.

