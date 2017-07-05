Move over T-Rex: 23 ft crocodile was Jurassic Period’s top predator

SAN DIEGO, CA (WFLA/CNN) — A new study has found that the T-Rex wasn’t the top dog in the Jurassic Period.

According to CNN, a new study in the journal PeerJ, one of the top predators of the Jurassic Period was not a dinosaur, but a bone-crushing crocodile relative. It’s strong teeth are even larger than those of the T-Rex.

The animal, known as “Razana,” measured 23 feet long, and weighed as much as 2,200 pounds.

Fossil evidence unearthed in Madagascar indicates that Razana was at the top of the food chain in the Middle Jurassic Period, 170 million years ago.

