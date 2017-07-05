Officer killed in Bronx shooting, suspect dead

Revolver recovered from scene of shooting. (HANDOUT FROM THE NEW YORK POLICE DEPARTMENT)

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York police officer has died following a shooting, CBS News reports.

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday.

While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, one block away. The suspect drew a revolver and the officers fatally shot him.

Police say another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet. The person is stable.

The 12-year veteran officer has been hospitalized at St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

