SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are looking for two men who they say broke into a business on South Pine Street.

Police say the men broke into the office of Wash Depot on Pine Street on June 14 around 5:00am.

Anyone with information about the identity of the men is asked to call Investigator Hayes at 864-596-2845 or the tip line at 864-573-0000.