Glow Lyric Theatre Performs - Glow Lyric Theatre sing the iconic song "Hair"

The Musical “HAIR” - On the Theatre Scene tonight, it’s the story of a group of hippies, who celebrate peace and love in the shadow of the Vietnam War. The Glow …

Greater Greenville Shag Classic - A local group of dancers are keeping “the shag” alive and they are throwing a big party! Steve Woodward and Susan Welch are here along with …

Heirloom Bradford Watermelon Making A Comeback - Watermelons are a pretty juicy Fourth of July treat, but if you thought all of them were the same you’d be wrong. Few, if any, can beat the …

What’s Brewing - Here’s a look at what’s brewing tonight!

Gaffney Man Celebrated for 50 Years in Rock and Roll - He’s toured across the country, played in Vegas and even had a single rising on the charts! Spartanburg Community College Campus Police Offi…

Glow Lyric Theatre Performs - Glow Lyric Theatre sing the iconic song "Hair"

Fine Chocolate and Pastry Shop Open in Downtown Greenville - Born in France and trained in Paris and New York City, Master Chocolatier and Pastry Chef Vincent Caradonna has now opened a fine chocolate …

JG Talks To Jared Leto - Jared Leto tells Jamarcus about his exciting 4th of July project and how you can get involved!