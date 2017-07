DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – Storms knocked over trees and power lines across some parts of the Upstate, Wednesday.

Duke Energy says 1,500 customers in Oconee County and over 1,100 customers in Spartanburg County are without power.

Woods Chapel Road in Duncan is closed due to a downed tree and power line.

