ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A maintenance worker found a suspicious package in the 100 block of Woodfin St., according to Christina Hallingse with Asheville Police.

She says 911 was called at 11:30 a.m.

The bomb squad has been called in to do a preliminary investigation and decide how to proceed.

Police are working with the Housing Authority in Asheville to identify people in the building.

Hallingse says they are doing all of this as a precaution.