Greenville police urge caution after power outage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police urged people to use caution after power outages in the city of Greenville.

Duke Energy reported 4,795 customers were without power in Greenville County around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday. That number was down to 53 customers a little before 7 a.m.

Outages were in 13 locations. Most of those locations were in the city of Greenville, including 3,571 customers near Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Police said in a Facebook post that a large number of outages have been reported on Church Street.

Crew at the intersection of Augusta and West Faris Road say traffic lights were back on just after 6:30 a.m.

The Greenville Police Department posted that it appears power had been restored in the Church and Augusta Street areas.