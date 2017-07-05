U.S. 29 lanes near Lyman to close Monday for bridge repair

LYMAN (WSPA) – Two lanes of U.S. Highway 29 in Spartanburg County will close next week for repairs to a bridge.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close the two northbound lanes of U.S. 29 starting Monday from the intersection of Locust Street to the intersection of Groce Road.

The work to replace the bridge approach near Groce Road in Lyman is scheduled to be completed on July 14.

SCDOT will set up a detour. Northbound drivers on U.S. 29 will be directed to take S.C. 129 to I-85. Message boards will be in place to notify drivers about the upcoming work and detour.

