VIDEO: Bear sighting in Travelers Rest

A black bear was sighted in Travelers Rest Wednesday afternoon.

Logan Epps took pictures and video of the bear near the 500 block of Old Hunts Bridge Rd.

He says it happened around 1:30 p.m.

