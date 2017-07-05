VIDEO: Fireworks across the Upstate and US

Man charged in cold case double-murder from 1989 in Asheville - Asheville Police say Eric Robert Begley was 14-years-old when he killed Allene McMahan and Cleve McMahan in their home 28 years ago.

U.S. 29 lanes near Lyman to close Monday for bridge repair - The two northbound lanes of U.S. 29 will close starting Monday from the intersection of Locust Street to the intersection of Groce Road.

Blood drives planned today in Anderson Co. - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Blood Connection will accept donations of blood on Wednesday, July 5.

Family-owned NC farm is older than Declaration of Independence - As America celebrates its 241st birthday, a family-owned farm in Wake County celebrates an anniversary that dates back even further.

‘Hunted’ reality TV stars to raise money for veterans in Upstate - It will be "hunters" versus "fugitives" on the baseball field for the first ever Mission 22 celebrity charity game.

Thousands lose power in Greenville after snake slithers into substation - A snake caused a power outage that knocked out electricity to thousands of Duke Energy customers early Wednesday morning.

Kim Jong Un vows North Korea’s nukes are not on negotiation table - Tuesday’s ICBM launch, confirmed by U.S. and South Korean officials, is a milestone in North Korea’s efforts to develop long-range missiles …

Officer shot and killed in patrol car in the Bronx, suspect dead - Police say a New York City police officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died.