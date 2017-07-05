VIDEO: Fireworks across the Upstate and US

By Published:
fireworks
https://pixabay.com/en/fireworks-rockets-colors-explosion-1758/

Did you miss the fireworks last night?

We got you covered.

He are some fireworks displays from Greenville, Spartanburg, Miami, Orlando, Chicago and Philadelphia.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s