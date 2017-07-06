Clean up continues after storms down trees, power lines in Upstate

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – Storms knocked over trees and power lines across some parts of the Upstate on Wednesday evening.

Duke Energy says 1,500 customers in Oconee County and more than 1,100 customers in Spartanburg County were without power. Electricity has been restored to most people in the impacted area.

Crews worked throughout the night in Duncan where Woods Chapel Road was closed due to a downed tree and power line.

Duncan Mayor Lisa Scott said trees were uprooted near her home when storms rolled through.

7 News is also told storms left damage in Gaffney and Greer.

Thursday is expected to be another hot day with storms in the afternoon. Click or tap here for the forecast.

